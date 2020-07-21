Sony May Limit PS5 Orders To One Per Household

Bad news if you were hoping to get a PS5 for each room. The Sony PS5 is expected to be released later this year and given the popularity of the PlayStation consoles in general, we expect that there will most likely be a rush for people to place their orders. But to ensure that gamers will be able to purchase the console, it seems that Sony might be employing a preventive measure that will limit you to one console purchase per household.

This comes from a post on Reddit that details the backend code for PlayStation Direct where it suggests that only one household may order one PS5 at a time. Presumably, this is done to prevent people from purchasing multiple units at once and creating a shortage. People like to resell them at higher prices when this happens.

We heard a previous report that suggested that Sony could produce as many as 4 million extra PS5 units to meet the demand. Sony is predicted to produce about 5-6 million units in all, but recent reports claim that the number could be increased to 9-10 million as Sony anticipates that there could be a greater demand.

We’re not sure if these limitations are accurate so we’ll take it with a pinch of salt for now.

Source Ubergizmo

