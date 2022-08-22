Sony may be making a Days Gone movie

We are still hoping that Days Gone gets a proper sequel, but its post-apocalyptic story could eventually make its way to the silver screen at least. According to Deadline, Sony’s PlayStation Productions unit is developing a film adaptation of the 2019 game. Outlander actor Sam Heughan is reportedly set to star in a script written by Up in the Air and X-Men: First Class writer Sheldon Turner. Deadline says that Turner envisions the final film being a “love ballad to motorcycle movies.”

This news comes after greenlighting adaptations of critically acclaimed games like The Last of Us and Ghost of Tsushima. Days Gone has sold 9 million copies to date, and is one of the company’s least well-received first-party titles in recent memory. However, since Sony decided to port Days Gone to PC, it has enjoyed new popularity.

Everyone who has played it says that it’s an experience worth your time. Steam reviews agree on this point. Across 26,146 submissions, it has a “Very Positive” rating. If there’s a project for Sony to take a risk on at the movies, it’s Days Gone. We are still hoping for a proper sequel to the game, and this may actually help to get that done.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Playstation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals