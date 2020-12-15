Sony Is Refunding Cyberpunk 2077 For Some PS4, PS5 Gamers

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is the most highly anticipated game of 2020, but for some gamers, especially those on the PS4 and the PS5, the launch left them frustrated. So much so that gamers are now reporting that Sony is apparently issuing refunds, at least for gamers who request for it.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 and PS5 consoles has been full of issues. It’s a new game, but even so, it has a ton of bugs. PS4 gamers are also reporting that the game plays at a low 720p resolution, with framerates dropping to 15 fps.

60 fps is ideal, and 30 is still playable, but at 15 fps, it’s pretty bad. This is not what gamers have waited so long for. Gamers are also reporting frequent crashing, bugged quests, interface issues, and more. Sony doesn’t have an official refund policy, but it seems that they are making an exception with this game, so you can reach out to Sony and try to get a refund. I’m sure that many are doing just that as so many are unhappy with the game. Hopefully, they are working on fixing many of the issues that gamers are encountering by rolling out some patches soon.

Source Ubergizmo

