Sony is considering ad-supported games

Microsoft might not be the only console maker hoping to put more ads in games. Sadly. Insider sources say that Sony is testing an initiative that would sell and place ads in free-to-play PlayStation games through a private marketplace. This would include billboards and other environmental ads, but also character skins and collectible items as well.

Some details are reportedly not settled yet. Sony isn’t certain if it will take a slice of any ad revenue for instance, and it might instead ask studios to pay for data. The PS5 creator is apparently “strict” about screening the ad tech companies it works with, however, and won’t allow the collection of personal information like email addresses.

If this is all true, the leak has Sony launching the PlayStation ad program by the end of 2022. Last week Microsoft was said to be planning a similar strategy. The idea is that the easier it is for developers to place in-game ads, the more likely they are to release free-to-play games. While that could annoy some gamers who’d rather not see product plugs, it could also help companies release free-to-play games that don’t rely quite as much on paid skins, season passes and other gated content. So it might work out well.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

