Sony Has Sold 7.8 Million PS5 Consoles

In November 2020, Sony officially released the PS5 console. This is the latest console in the PlayStation lineup and naturally, it has proven to be quite popular. In fact, according to Sony’s latest financials, the company has revealed that to date, they have sold a grand total of 7.8 million PS5 units.

This is impressive for a console that was released last November and we’re only in April. So the company has managed to sell an average of just over 1 million PS5s every month. It’s also impressive that Sony is still struggling to meet the demand for the console, so they are apparently pretty much selling through their stock whenever it becomes available.

The PS4 managed to rack up over 110 million units sold in its lifetime, so it looks like the PS5 is well on its way to surpassing that number. The Xbox One sold over 40 million, with the Nintendo Switch actually beating it out with close to 80 million units sold.

We will see how Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S does in comparison. Will Microsoft be able to compete, or will Sony pull ahead again? Time will tell. The PS5 is off to a very strong start right now though.

Source Ubergizmo

