Sony has a way to share PS5 clips from the PS App

Sony is rolling out an option to let PS5 players access captured screenshots and clips from the PS App on iOS and Android. It started testing the feature in Canada and Japan in October.

At the start, players in the Americas will be able to view and share their PS5 captures on the mobile app. Those in the US, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay will get access in the coming days.

Then Sony will expand the feature to more areas next month. Some people outside of Canada and Japan had access to the feature since late January, according to reports, which hinted that a broader rollout was also coming.

To use this feature, you’ll need to switch it on manually on PS5 in the Captures tab of the settings menu and enable Auto-Upload. On the PS App, you will need to enable the Captures option under Library. After that, you’ll be able to download the clips and screenshots to your phone or tablet.

Your PS5 will upload all clips that are under three minutes, as long as they’re not in 4K. All screenshots taken with the Create button or Create Menu shortcuts will also be uploaded. Just be aware that your screenshots and clips will only stay on Sony’s servers for 14 days after you capture them, though they’ll remain in your console’s storage.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Videogamechronicle

