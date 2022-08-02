Sony Discontinuing PS5 Accolades

The PlayStation 5 has been the current Sony console for only about two years, having been released on November 12, 2020, in the U.S. At launch, there were several new features associated with the console like Game Help cards, Activity Cards, and several others.

One of the new features was the Accolades system. Many don’t even know that this feature existed before today. This launch feature is being discontinued in “the fall of 2022,” according to Sony.

“In fall of 2022, the Accolades feature on PlayStation 5 will no longer be supported,” an update from Sony reads. “The feature hasn’t seen the level of usage we anticipated, so we are refocusing our efforts. We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to one another.”

Accolades allowed players to give accolades and positive encouragement to other players they came across online. You could give another player a Helpful, Welcoming, or Good Sport accolade based on what it was like playing with them. You could give one accolade per match, and you could only give them to players who weren’t your friends.

You’ve now only got a few months (or less) to secure as many of these accolades as possible or you could just ignore the feature, which you have likely been doing anyway.

Source and Image credit GameInformer

