Sony details how PS4 accessories will work on PS5

Sony has clarified how both PS5 and PS4 accessories will work with the PS5. The DualShock 4 will work with PS4 games that are backwards compatible on the PS5, but it can’t be used for next-gen video games. This is because PS5 games will be using the “new technologies and features” offered by the DualSense controller, like the adaptive triggers and ‘haptic feedback’ rumble.

Official third-party PS4 controllers, like Razer’s Raiju and Nacon’s Revolution Pro, will work similarly to the DualShock 4. Licensed “special peripherals,” like steering wheels, fighting sticks and aviation-focused joysticks, can be used with PS5 and backwards compatible PS4 software. The company added: “We do not guarantee the operation of all officially licensed products or peripheral devices of other companies. Please check the manufacturer for the compatibility status of PS5 and each game title.”

Sony also reiterates that the PSVR headset and its accessories will work with the PS5. The camera will need a special adapter, though, which will be available “free of charge” to PS5 owners. “Details will be announced later,” the company said in a blog post. Headsets that use the USB port or audio terminal on the PS4 should also work, though Sony has stressed that its PlayStation 4-branded headset companion app won’t work with the PS5.

