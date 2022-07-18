Sony completes $3.6 billion Bungie deal

The developer behind Destiny is now a part of Sony. Sony Interactive Entertainment officially closed on a $3.6 billion deal to buy the independent game studio and publisher Bungie, according to tweets from Bungie and PlayStation Studios. Under the acquisition terms, Bungie will still have creative control over its operations and independently develop its own games. Bungie will be an independent subsidiary of Sony and will not be required to make current or future games exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

It is a smart move since Bungie’s expertise with games like Destiny will help Sony expand its own live service games. Sony plans to spend 55 percent of PlayStation’s budget on live service games by 2025, after all. PlayStation plans on releasing 10 live service games before March of 2026, and Sony Bungie will be crucial to this endeavor.

But that’s not all. Sony also just closed a deal to acquire Haven Studios, which is working on a multiplayer title for PlayStation. The company plans to acquire even more studios over the next few years to grow its live service and PC titles. The company needs to keep up and compete with Microsoft, whose $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard should close next summer. It will be interesting to see what comes of this union.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals