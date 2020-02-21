Sony Cancels Plans For PAX East Due To Coronavirus

Sony will not be participating in E3 2020, but if you were hoping to see the company and hear announcements from them at other gaming events, you might be disappointed this year. This is because Sony has announced that they will not be participating at PAX East. Sad news for fans.

According to an update on the PlayStation Blog, Sony writes, “UPDATE: Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.”

Sony’s decision isn’t a big surprise. Ever since the virus outbreak, many have been advised to stay home when possible and to avoid confined areas with a lot of people. This has led to many companies cancelling their plans to attend various events. It is better to play it safe.

At MWC 2020, company after company pulled out which led to the event being cancelled. Sony will most likely host its own event if they need to. There’s always next year.

Source Ubergimo

