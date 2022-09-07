Sons Of The Forest Delayed Again To Early 2023

Endnight Games’ The Forest is a favorite of many gamers. These gamers were excited when more Sons of the Forest footage was revealed in 2021, but sadly, the sequel has been delayed yet again, however the devs seem confident in the horror survival game’s early 2023 release period at this time.

Endnight Games’ post on Twitter says that, in recent months, an exact drop date has been hard to pinpoint, but the newfound scope led to the team’s hard decision:

“Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time.

Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023, priced at $29.99USD.”

Sons of the Forest seems to be the studio’s most ambitious title to date, with a large open world, a new AI companion, updated visuals, and multiple warring factions peppered throughout the landscape. It looks even more terrifying than the last game. Let’s hope that the game arrives polished to perfection and is as good as it looks.

Sons of the Forest will be on our screens next year, by February 23, for PC.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals