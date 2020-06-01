Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Sequel Is Confirmed

When Paramount first released the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, they faced immediate backlash over the design of the character. It looked pretty ugly. The character looked nothing like what fans of the video game franchise knew and loved, which led to the movie being delayed while they changed the design.

This was a good idea since the movie went on to do pretty well for itself as far as video game movies go, so much so that it looks like a sequel to the movie has been officially green lit. The movie will be bringing back the team and Jeff Fowler will be directing, along with Pat Casey and Josh Miller writing the script.

The movie is in the early stages of development, so there is still no word on casting or a production start date, or when it will be released, although we wouldn’t be surprised if the original actors were brought back. Ben Schwartz voiced the main character while Jim Carrey played Dr. Robotnik.

The movie has since been released early on home entertainment because of the coronavirus pandemic which forced theaters to close, which resulted in some studios deciding to bring some of their movies to home entertainment earlier.

Source Ubergizmo

