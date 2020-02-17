Sonic the Hedgehog breaks record for video game movies

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has come a long way from a bad initial trailer. The movie just broke the record for a video game movie’s three-day opening in the US, pulling in $57 million compared to Detective Pikachu’s $54.3 million. Estimates are that Sonic will be raking in $68 million over four days, which could give it one of the best Presidents Day performances of any movie — and definitely the best for the 2020 holiday weekend so far.

Worldwide, the movie has earned about $100 million, with countries like Mexico and the UK showing stronger demand than most other areas.

The decision to delay the movie and revamp Sonic’s graphics paid off big time. Listening to the fans is a big part of the success, during a time when movies often disrespect fans. The Presidents Day weekend opening certainly helps, with parents looking to entertain their kids, and it also helps that the movie doesn’t have to compete against heavyweights. Sonic is also a very recognizable name, based on a beloved video game. If only all video game movies could do this well, I think we would all be happy. It will be interesting to see the final numbers when all is said and done.

Source Engadget

