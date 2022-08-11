Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Gets A 2024 Premiere Date

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was very successful. It was the highest-grossing video game film in U.S. history and already had a confirmed sequel in the works, and today we have some good news. We know exactly when we’ll see Sonic and his friends return to the big screen.

The official movie Twitter account announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will premiere in theaters on December 20, 2024. Just in time for Christmas. This is a departure for the franchise as Sonic 1 and 2 arrived during the first halves of their respective years, with the first movie premiering on Valentine’s Day and the second arriving in April.

The tweet doesn’t tell us anything else about the film, but fans have a lot to be excited about. We do have a wait, though. December 2024 is a long way off. It is a good thing Paramount plans to fill this gap with a live-action series starring Idris Elba’s Knuckles which will hit Paramount+ next year. There’s also Sonic Prime, Netflix’s animated series, which is disconnected from the film universe. At least it is another way to enjoy the Blue Blur on the small screen. The video game Sonic Frontiers should launch this fall. It is a good time for Sega’s mascot.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

