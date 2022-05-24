Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Hits Paramount Plus

If you are waiting to watch Sonic The Hedgehog 2, one of the most successful video game movies of all time, now is your time because it hits Paramount Plus today on May 24. You can hit Paramount’s subscription service right now to catch Sonic’s latest movie. He moves fast so don’t miss him.

This news comes from the Paramount Plus Twitter account. Many fans are loving this sequel to the original Sonic movie. And let’s face it, so far in 2022 there are not many other video game adaptations that are worth watching. Sure, there’s Uncharted, but that doesn’t hold a golden ring to Sonic. Sonic fans clearly agree since the movie was a runaway hit that made a lot of money. Not only did Sonic The Hedgehog 2 score the best opening weekend for any video game movie ever, but it’s also the highest-grossing video game movie of all time in the U.S. as well. That is pretty impressive, to say the least. You just can’t stop the blue guy.

When you do video game adaptations right, the fans will come out in droves to see it and this just proves that theory. If you have not seen it yet, check it out.

