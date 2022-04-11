Sonic the Hedgehog 2 gets best opening weekend for a video game movie

It looks like the fans love Sonic. With a $71 million debut at the domestic box office, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has set a new record for the US film debut of a video game adaptation. It beats out the previous record set by its predecessor in 2020. Now Paramount plans to expand it into a cinematic universe after it has made $57 million in its opening weekend.
Before the pandemic shut down theaters in the US and other parts of the world, the first Sonic film grossed $319 million worldwide. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now on track to beat those earnings having grossed approximately $141 million globally already. Most video game movies do not even come close to these numbers.
Just like with the first movie, timing appears to have been a huge factor in Sonic 2’s early success this far. The main competitor at the box office was Sony’s Morbius, which saw a drastic 74 percent drop in ticket sales from its opening weekend last Friday. It only earned $10.2 million in additional domestic revenue after a $39 million debut. Morbius has had a lot of bad word of mouth. One thing is clear, the people love Sonic and there is room for more down the road.
Source Engadget
Image Credit Paramount