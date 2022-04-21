Sonic Origins hits console and PC on June 23rd

Sure, you have the movies and spinoffs, but Sega knows you want to replay the classic Sonic the Hedgehog games, and it’s ready to give them to you. The company has announced that its Sonic Origins collection will debut June 23rd on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch. The $40 standard version will have remasters of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles and Sonic CD, while a $45 Digital Deluxe edition adds some difficult missions, and exclusive music and cosmetics. Nice.

Each game has remastered graphics and other “enhancements” for more modern hardware. You can play all of thegames as they were originally intended (which includes the old aspect ratio as well), but you can also check out features and modes that were never available on your Genesis or Mega Drive back in the day. You can play as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles in any of the games, and an “Anniversary Mode” adds a widescreen ratio with infinite lives. You can also earn medallions to unlock content by completing missions.

But there is no remaster of the classic 32X title Knuckles Chaotix. Aside from that oversight, this may be the easiest way to get your nostalgia or introduce kids to the Sonic games.

