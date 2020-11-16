Some Xbox Series X Consoles Are Shutting Down Randomly

It can be frustrating when you buy a new game only to have the servers crash or if it has instability issues, making the game unable to be played. In the case of Microsoft’s brand new Xbox Series X console, it’s not the games that are the issue, but the console itself it seems.

A series of posts that were made on the Microsoft support forums show that some Xbox Series X owners are reporting that their consoles appear to be shutting down at random. They say that when they are trying to load a game, about 5-10 seconds during the loading time, the console shuts down. They tried reinstalling the game and performing factory resets, but nothing works.

One common factor seems to point towards games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the latest Call of Duty as being the culprits. It seems that previous-gen Xbox titles have no issues while loading, and it is only these launch titles that appear to be causing the issues.

Some are suggesting that the placement of the Xbox Series X could be to blame. If the console is placed on a rug, it could overheat and cause the system to shut down. Also, the console could have been damaged during transit leading to these issues. Microsoft has not yet officially commented on the problem.

Source Ubergizmo

