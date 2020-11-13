Some Ring Doorbells Are Catching On Fire

We are living in an era where a doorbell can catch on fire. If you own the second-gen Ring Video Doorbell, there is a chance this could happen if you installed the doorbell incorrectly. Ring has announced that they’ll be recalling the device.

The Amazon-owned company says, “The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards. This recall involves Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), model number 5UM5E5 smart doorbell cameras. Only Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) models with certain serial numbers are included.”

Ring says that this issue comes from the use of incorrect screws when attaching the doorbell to the base plate. The company has posted a new set of instructions to clarify which screws should be used to help prevent this from happening. The company claims to have had about 30 reports of people with doorbells overheating, and 23 cases where the devices have actually caught on fire and caused some minor property damage. Yikes.

If you own the second-gen Ring Video Doorbell and want to see if your unit is affected by this, you can go to Ring’s support page and enter your device’s serial number. That will tell you.

