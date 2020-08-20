Snapchat Users Can Soon Share Content Outside Of The App

Back in the day, content in mobile apps would stay in mobile apps. Instagram used to be pretty much only viewable and could only be interacted with using the mobile app. However, it later expanded to the web where users could browse Instagram like they would on their phones.

So to make the app more engaging, the company is apparently planning on testing a new feature that would let some Snap-related content that used to be only available through the app, to be shared outside of the app. This means that users who don’t have a Snapchat account can view it. This would be big for Snapchat just as it was for Instagram.

This would include features like Snap Originals, Shows, Our Stories, and Publisher Stories, where non-Snapchat users will be able to see the content shared by users who do use Snapchat. When clicking shared links, users will either be taken directly to the Snapchat app itself, if they have it installed, or it can be viewed on a mobile browser. So now everyone can see.

A Snapchat spokesperson confirmed that this is something that they plan to test, although whether or not it will become a permanent feature remains to be seen. Time will tell. “We’re always exploring ways to make it even easier to view Snapchat’s engaging and topical content and share it with your friends.”

Source Ubergizmo

