Snapchat tests ads in Stories from Snap Stars

Snapchat is introducing a new way for some of its most popular users to make money. Now you’ll begin seeing mid-roll ads in public Stories from Snap Stars. Those are individuals with verified accounts that have a large following.

Snap has also decided to share ad revenue with creators, which is a first for the company. How much someone will earn from their Stories will depend on a formula that takes into account factors like how often someone posts and the engagement of their content. Snap is testing the advertisements with a small group of Snap Stars in the US and plans to roll them out more widely later in the year.

“Stories lower the barrier to content creation and engagement, and we believe placing ads within a Snap Star’s public Story will allow an easier path to financial success,” the company says.

This follows a period where Snap saw a dip in the format’s popularity. “We are seeing people post fewer Stories to their friends, [and] view fewer Stories from their friends,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings calls. “But at the same time, we’ve seen folks watching more premium content, watching more content in Spotlight.”

