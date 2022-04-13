Snapchat lets news outlets share articles as stories

It is no surprise that people have used social media as a news source for years, and Snapchat hopes to make the most of this. But how? Snapchat has launched a Dynamic Stories test feature that lets news outlets automatically share news articles as Stories on the Discover platform through their existing RSS feeds. In other words, they don’t need a specialist to create an app-friendly version. So now you can keep up with breaking world events when you’re not posting your own content.

The initial partners include some major publications from the US, UK, France and India, like The Washington Post, The Independent, Le Figaro and Vogue India. The format doesn’t support video, but test participant Axios said it might support this in the future.

It is said that this isn’t much of a direct money-maker for Snapchat, but, that’s not really the point. This gives publishers a stronger incentive to share news on Snapchat by reducing the hassles. And thus, it might keep you glued to Snapchat for a lot longer. You could be less likely to go to Instagram or TikTok if news arrives sooner on Snap’s service. Its more of an indirect money maker for the service.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Snap

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals