Snapchat has more Android users than iOS

Snapchat is still growing. Mostly thanks to an improved Android app and interest in its Spotlight feature. In fact, the app added 15 million new users during the first quarter of 2021, which brings the app’s average daily users to 280 million. The company reported the news in its first-quarter results for 2021.

This quarter is the first time Snapchat has had more users on Android than on iOS. Even though the company didn’t share the exact breakdown between platforms, CEO Evan Spiegel called it a “critical milestone”. The company has channeled a lot of resources into improving the once buggy Android app.

Spotlight is the app’s TikTok-like feature that pays you for popular clips. It is certainly a bright spot for the company. The feature is live in 12 countries at the moment and grew to 125 million monthly users in March. Spiegel also said that submissions to the platform increased by 40 percent between January and March, which is quite a feat.

That’s not all. Snap also reported strong revenue growth, with $770 million for the quarter, which is an increase of 66 percent from last year. Again, those are numbers to brag about.

Spiegel said, “As things began to open up in the United States in late February, we saw inflection points in key behaviors like Story posting and engagement with the Snap Map,” Spiegel said. “More recently, we saw a rise in the rate of new friendships and bi-directional communication on Snapchat in late March as people have begun to socialize in broader groups.”

