Snapchat App Is Crashing On The iPhone

Normally when software is updated, there is a chance that it could run into issues with the operating system it is installed on. This is why developers run beta tests to try and smooth out all the rough edges, but sometimes certain things are missed until they make their way into the hands of users.

Well, for Snapchat users on the iPhone, if you’re experiencing crashes at an alarming frequency, you are not alone. It is happening to many. It looks like the latest version of the app that was submitted to the App Store is crashing frequently to the point where it is making it pretty unusable.

Snapchat has acknowledged the problem on Twitter where they said, “We’re aware of an issue with the latest version of Snapchat available in the App Store. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!” We don’t know what is causing the issue or how many users are affected, but a fix should arrive soon.

This affects the 11.34.0.35 version of the app, so if your app hasn’t been updated yet, it’s probably best to skip the update for the moment. Also, if you have automatic app updates enabled, it is a good idea to temporarily disable it until the fix has been released.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals