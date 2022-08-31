Snap to lay off 20 percent of employees

Snap is planning to lay off about 20 percent of its more than 6,400 employees, according to those familiar with the matter.

The layoffs, which Snap has been planning for weeks, will begin on Wednesday and hit some departments harder than others. The team working on ways for developers to build mini apps and games inside Snapchat will be heavily impacted. Zenly, the social mapping app Snap bought in 2017, will also see some heavy cuts.

Snap’s hardware division will also see layoffs. This comes as no surprise. Snap’s stock price has lost almost 80 percent of its value since the beginning of the year, and the company said in May that it would slow hiring and look for ways to cut costs. It then reported dismal earnings for the second quarter and said it wouldn’t forecast results for the third quarter. So things are far from good.

Like many companies, Snap hired many workers during the pandemic. It entered March of 2020 with roughly 3,427 full-time employees and ended last quarter with 6,446, a 38 percent increase from the same time last year. And in May of 2021, the company acquired WaveOptics, the supplier of the AR displays used in its latest Spectacles, for more than $500 million. But sadly, Snap’s business hasn’t fared well since. Costs have to be cut.

Source and Image Credit The Verge

