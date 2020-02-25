Smartphone Addiction Physically Alters Our Brains

Most of us have smartphones. They do everything for us these days in fact. We can surf the web, play games, draw, record high-quality videos and photos, and more. So, it’s not surprising that there are some who spend more time on their phones to the point where it is unhealthy.

According to a recent study, researchers have used MRI machines to learn that those who have been classified as having a smartphone addiction were found to have physically altered brains similar to what doctors see in drug addicts.

The test was conducted with 48 people, 22 of which were categorized as having smartphone addiction. According to the researchers from Heidelberg University, “Given their widespread use and increasing popularity, the present study questions the harmlessness of smartphones, at least in individuals that may be at increased risk for developing smartphone-related addictive behaviors.”

Smartphone addiction isn’t new of course, but these findings are worrisome. This is why companies like Apple and Google have introduced features to their phones and operating systems meant to help reduce the time that users spend on them. Some users just can’t live without their phones for even 5 minutes. We should all take a long break now and then.

Source Ubergizmo

