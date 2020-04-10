Smart Toilet Can Read Your Poop To Monitor Your Health

Your poop is a pretty good indicator of your health and diet. It can also be used as an indicator of your gut health, which is why things like consistency of your poop matters, as well as how frequently you need to go to the bathroom. If you’re looking to help track your health, then this smart toilet could do so through your poop.

A group of researchers is working on developing a sensor package for your toilet that will turn it into a smart toilet. This is a toilet that comes with sensors that can analyze your poop whenever you go to the toilet, allowing you to monitor your health from the comfort of your home.

These sensors will be able to check for things like consistency, color, and even glucose levels and red blood cell count. To help protect the your privacy, the researchers are using biometric security. This not only involves using fingerprint scanners to authenticate the user, but by also relying on “analprinting”. Uh. Yeah.

The creases of your anus can be used to identify and authenticate you when you are using this system. Apparently these are unique to each of us. We don’t know when the researchers plan to turn their tech into an actual product, but it does sound like an intriguing idea for the home.

