Aegis secure wireless smart deadbolt from $69

A new smart deadbolt called Aegis has launched allowing you to transform your current deadbolt to a smartbolt in less than 10 minutes. Early bird pledges are available from $69 offering a considerable 42% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020 and multipacks are also available allowing you to secure your whole home.

“Make your deadbolt smart, without changing your lock. Auto-lock & unlock. Break-In Detection. Bank-Grade AES-128 Advanced Encryption. The Ultimate CyberSecurity protection. Use your app and digital keys knowing no one will be able to hack your data. Keep your existing deadbolt & simply install Aegis on the inside of your door. Leaves your outside lock & keys the same. All you need is a screwdriver and 5 minutes. Get even more out Aegis when connecting with Sentry. Unlock your door with fingerprint, know who’s at the door with Facial Recognition, and get notified when a package is delivered or someone attempts to steal it.”

“Bosma is a designer and manufacturer of smart connected devices. For the past five years, we have introduced various products to the market ranging from indoor/outdoor security cameras, smart doorbell, smart door lock, intrusion sensors, lighting, and much more. And we are just getting warmed up. As a brand we strive to deliver on the promise of an amazing experience. We do this by spending time with our customers and understanding their needs and how our products can further enhance their lives. There is nothing more important to us the safety of our customers and their families. “

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals