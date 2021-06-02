Njori Tempo portable smart cooker

The development team at Njori have created a new smart cooker designed for “adventurous chefs”, offering complete control over your cooking. “Measure, monitor and regulate temperature constantly to compose perfect meals, every time” say the smart cookers creators who have launched the Njori Tempo via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 28 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $431 or £319 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Njori Tempo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Njori Tempo smart cooker project play the promotional video below.

“Njori was founded over a love of great food and great design. As product designers and keen cooks we faced a common problem when experimenting with new recipes and techniques – lack of accuracy, and too many single use kitchen gadgets, taking up space in our kitchens. “

“Cooking by exact temperature is the next stage in cooking evolution.The sprung, direct contact temperature sensor continually monitors the pan temperature as you cook. The Tempo then regulates the power to maintain your desired temperature. This ensures you get consistent results and helps you to refine your recipes.”

“Sous-vide was once the preserve of professional kitchens, but thanks to the Tempo’s ability to set and maintain specific temperatures using a feedback loop, it’s easy to create melt-in-the-mouth Asian pork belly, Korean beef short ribs and tender teriyaki salmon at home. The water circulator and probe simply combine to turn your pan into a water bath, perfect for gentle cooking.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the smart cooker, jump over to the official Njori Tempo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

