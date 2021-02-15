Smaller Streaming Services Could Merge

When it comes to video streaming, it’s hard to beat Netflix with over 200 million subscribers. Disney+ is catching up at 95 million subscribers despite being late to the party. However, the problem with these services is that there are too many of them and it would not be realistic to expect people to be able to subscribe to all of them.

So what are they planning to do? According to a report, it appears that some of the smaller streaming services could be considering merging with each other to create a bundle that would allow subscribers access to all of their content, kind of like how Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu that is cheaper than subscribing to them each individually.

The report says that NBCUniversal, who recently launched its Peacock service, had pitched the idea to ViacomCBS to include Peacock with CBS All Access at a discounted rate. The report also claims that NBCUniversal’s chief Jeff Shell suggested that they would need to merge with WarnerMedia to compete with the big guys.

It could be an interesting strategy and it would benefit users of these services for sure. It would encourage more people to sign up for those services if it was more affordable as a bundle. A few years ago, there was a study that suggested that the rise in the number of streaming services could increase piracy because it would not be realistic to expect consumers to pay for all the services out there to watch the shows they want to watch.

Source Ubergizmo

