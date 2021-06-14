Slime Rancher sequel hits Xbox Series X and PC in 2022

Microsoft’s E3 2021 event had some surprise sequels, but this may be one of the most unique. Monomi Park revealed at the event that Slime Rancher 2 is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) in 2022. The game is still about running around an open world gathering cute slimes, but you’ll now explore a new land called Rainbow Island which is full of “ancient technology.” Think of it as a cutesy ‘life simulator’ game.

The visuals are getting an upgrade and 4K support, so you will definitely see those slimes in vivid detail with dynamic lighting and more advanced effects shaders. Also on board are “spectacularly unpredictable” physics, which you can see when creatures bounce off of each other.

have you played the original? The original Slime Rancher has over 10 million players since it debuted in 2017, so it is naturally a great candidate for a sequel. So far, there’s no mention of PlayStation, Mac or Linux releases though. Monomi seems to be hoping that its focus on Xbox and Windows will be enough to ensure strong sales for this sequel, at least for now. They can always offer it on other platforms later if they want.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals