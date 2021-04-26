Soltec sleep monitor helps you sleep healthier by analysing your sleep patterns

If you are searching for ways to improve your sleep you may be interested in a new sleep management system called Soltec which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 100 backers with still 24 days remaining. The Smart Sleep system consists of the wearable Z Tracker, which combines with a companion smartphone application available for both android and iOS devices together with Z Gen a magnetic environment conditioner. The wearable tracker detects motion to help determine when you are asleep or awake and a microphone detects snoring and correlates it with O2 drops together with a high-speed microprocessor that analyses your sleep and breathing patterns.

“Because your data is analyzed using established, professional sleep lab metrics, the score you receive in your Z TEST may surprise you at first. Dr. Cohen developed the Z TEST Sleep Score to reflect true science and that same science has found a new technology to provide an answer to troubled sleep.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Soltec campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Soltec sleep management system project play the promotional video below.

“Engineered specifically for sleep, Z TRACK measures pulse rate variability which it then correlates with built-in motion analysis to provide an accurate picture of your sleep. It also monitors blood oxygen and snoring levels to assess breathing disturbances. But that’s not all. Z TRACK doesn’t just track sleep metrics thoroughly and with precision, it learns from that data and adjusts the activity of Z GEN to generate frequencies, which are personalized for you. Z TRACK truly is like having a sleep lab on your wrist.”

“SOLTEC SMS is a closed loop system engineered to analyze and record your complete sleep data throughout the night. You initiate the process when you Tap Twice to Sleep.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the sleep management system, jump over to the official Soltec crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals