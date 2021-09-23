Slack Is Getting Its Own Stories-Type Feature

When Snapchat launched Stories, it became so wildly popular that other social media platforms like Instagram decided to jump on the bandwagon. This later expanded to Facebook and WhatsApp. Even Twitter got in on it, but it has since been retired.

The latest platform to get on board the bandwagon is Slack. The Stories feature has always been seen as more of a personal kind of feature, whereas Slack is seen more as a tool for enterprise communications, but who knows. It may work.

The feature is called Clips, and was originally revealed last October where the company said that they were experimenting with the idea, and now it is finally here. While you likely won’t use it the same way as Snapchat or Instagram’s Stories, it might be useful for drop quick updates to keep your colleagues up-to-date on what you have done.

It might also be useful for people working remotely in other time zones, where you could leave Clips to let them know what has been done, what needs to be done. So there is potential for this new feature. The feature is being rolled out right now and should be available to all paid teams this fall.

Source Ubergizmo

