Slack has a major outage after the holidays

If you were hoping for a smooth return to work after the holidays, you likely had some problems on Monday. The first day back at the office at home or work might have been disrupted when Slack experienced serious issues on Monday morning. At first, the incident was somewhat limited with messages not loading for many users. While others were having connection problems. However, by around 11:20am ET, Slack was experiencing a full-blown outage, according to the status page. It made getting back to work a little harder for many of us.

Slack said “all hands are on deck on our end” as it worked to get to the bottom of the outage. This was far from the company’s first outage by the way. Slack didn’t give an estimate of how long it will take to resolve the problem, though it said that it will continue to share updates on the status page. In the meantime, people will have to get their work done without the help of slack. Slack upgraded the problem from an incident to an across-the-board outage at one point as even more users were having trouble.

Mondays are hard enough, but at least they have addressed the issues.

Source Engadget

