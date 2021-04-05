Skywalker Saga game has been delayed indefinitely

If you need a new Lego game fix, you’ll have to wait longer, maybe a lot longer. TT Games has delayed its Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by an indefinite amount of time. It was originally meant to ship in 2020, but was pushed back to spring 2021. Yes, that is a huge gap since the game was unveiled in 2019.

The developers didn’t explain what prompted the delay aside from needing “more time.” They did say that launch details would arrive “as soon as possible,” though. I guess that is better than nothing at all. We will just have to be patient and wait for the next Lego Star Wars installment whenever it arrives.

I don’t have to tell you that game delays have been all too common as of late, which is in part due to the challenges of remote development during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, indefinite delays are still pretty rare. It doesn’t necessarily mean Skywalker Saga is in trouble and has a lot of issues, but it does suggest the game’s particular challenges are significant enough that they’ll need more than a brief delay to address them all. Hopefully, they take care of the game quicker than expected.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals