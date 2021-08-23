Skyrim To Be Remastered For Next-Gen Consoles

It has been a decade since Skyrim was launched. It is perhaps the most popular part of Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls franchise. While many are eagerly waiting for the sixth chapter in the series, it looks like Bethesda will continue to milk Skyrim for all its worth. There will be an upcoming remaster of the game.

During QuakeCon 2021, the company announced and confirmed that Skyrim will be re-released with next-gen upgrades for the Sony PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X consoles. The game will have upgraded graphics and will also come with a brand new feature – fishing, something that gamers have been asking for, believe it or not.

This version of the game will be called the Anniversary Edition to coincide with the game’s actual anniversary, and it will be launched on November 11th. Fans of the game will love the chance to play it again on next-gen consoles.

Bethesda is not alone in trying to milk a classic to death. Even Rockstar’s GTA 5 which has been released multiple times and on multiple devices will also be making its way to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but these are classics after all and well-loved games that stand the test of time.

Source Ubergizmo

