Siri is headed to third-party devices

Alexa and Google Assistant are not limited to Apple devices, but of course, Siri has been ever since it was introduced almost a decade ago. However, that’s changing this year. Apple just announced that third-party devices will be able to take advantage of Siri as part of an update to the HomeKid system.

Apple actually showed someone summoning Siri on an Ecobee thermostat for instance. However, based on the brief demo, it sounds like the third-party devices won’t be full-fledged devices that will run Siri themselves. Instead, it will relay the command to a HomePod mini which will then send the request. Apple also said that third-party companies won’t be able to see the Siri commands.

What we don’t know is whether other devices, like the Apple TV, will also be able to serve as a Siri hub. It is easy to imagine that the original, now-discontinued HomePod will also be able to link to third-party Siri devices, but we will have to wait until Apple’s event is over to find out. In any event, this news has been a long time coming and many have wondered over the years if it would ever show up on any third-party devices.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals