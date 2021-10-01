Siri Has Mysteriously Lost Some Accessibility Commands

One of the things Apple touts as a big deal is easy accessibility. The company takes pride in how their products have various accessibility features that make it easier for people with disabilities to use them. However, for some reason, Apple seems to have removed some of them from Siri, its digital assistant.

According to reports from users and posts made on the AppleVis forums (a forum for Apple users who are blind or have other vision issues), the release of iOS 15 has removed some accessibility commands from Siri, which is not great for them.

This includes being able to ask Siri if the user has voicemails, to play voicemail messages, check call history, checking recent calls, asking who called me, send an email, and send an email to a specific contact. It’s strange that Apple would remove the commands since they seem very important to those who need them.

It is unclear if Apple has just renamed the commands, which would also be inconvenient for users, or if it’s a bug. Chances are it’s a bug as a user from the forum claims to have spoken to Apple support and was told Apple is aware of the issue. We hope it will be addressed soon.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals