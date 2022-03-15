Silent Hill Trademark Updated, Could Mean The Franchise’s Revival

It has been a while since we last had a new Silent Hill game. Several years back, it was revealed that producer Hideo Kojima was working on a new game for Konami and a playable demo was released. However, it was later shelved and Kojima left to form his own studio and developed Death Stranding. That was the end of it. Maybe.

Many were wondering what would become of the franchise. We did hear in 2020 that new Silent Hill games were in development, and now according to Redditor LongJonSilver, it seems that we could be getting close to seeing a revival since Konami has updated the trademarks to the franchise. It’s a good sign for sure.

Though we still don’t really know what we might be able to expect. It is possible that they might just be updated to protect Konami’s intellectual property and that’s it, but then again, why would the company go to that effort for a franchise that they don’t plan to update or continue? Still it is encouraging.

We don’t know when we might be able to hear more about a new Silent Hill game, but following the rumors in 2020 that new games are in development, hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long before Konami has some news. We can’t wait.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

