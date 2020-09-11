Sign In With Apple No Longer Available In Epic Games Account

It looks like the legal battle between Apple and Epic just got a little pettier because according to a tweet by Epic, Apple has removed the ability for users to “Sign In With Apple” to their Epic Games accounts. This means that after September 11th, gamers will need to update their account email address and password to ensure that they won’t lose access to their accounts. Once again, the user is suffering as these giants battle.

Epic says, “Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using “Sign In with Apple” as soon as September 11, 2020. If you have previously used “Sign In with Apple”, please update your Epic Games account email address and password immediately so that you can still login after September 11, 2020.”

If you are unfamiliar with this, Apple introduced a new feature called “Sign In With Apple” back in 2019. It is Apple’s answer to other sign-in options offered by the likes of Facebook and Google. Apple is touting enhanced privacy as one of the selling points of the feature, especially since many are worried about companies like Facebook or Google collecting even more information about you. And now they have removed it from Epic Games.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals