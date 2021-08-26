Sifu is arriving on PlayStation and PC February 22nd

Sifu looks like an innovative new game, but until now, it hasn’t been clear when we’d get our hands on the kung fu action game. Well, during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event, Sloclap announced a release date for the game. That is February 22nd, 2022. The Absolver studio at first planned to ship Sifu this year, but then pushed the game back to early 2022 to avoid overworking the team or sacrificing quality. Both good reasons to delay it.

Sloclap revealed the release date at the end of the latest gameplay trailer, which shows the protagonist fighting a bunch of bad guys in locations like a rooftop, an art gallery, and an alleyway. One of the most intriguing mechanics of this game is that your character is a bit older every time you respawn after dying. Which should make things interesting.

Pre-orders are open now for Sifu, which is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5 and Epic Games Store. If you get in the $40 standard edition now, you’ll get a special avatar pack and an exclusive cinematic pack for the photo mode. If you pre-order the $50 special edition, you’ll get those, as well as a digital art book, a copy of the soundtrack, and 48 hours of early access before the official release date. Those are great incentives.

