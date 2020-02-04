ShutterGrip 2 smartphone camera grip

If you missed out on the Kickstarter campaign will be pleased to know that Just Mobile has made available there smartphone camera grip the ShutterGrip 2 available to back via Indiegogo with early bird pledges starting from $35 offering a 30% saving off the recommended retail price. The ShutterGrip 2 has been designed to help steady your mobile phone while taking photographs. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the ShutterGrip 2 and its features.

“The design goal of ShutterGrip 2 is to re-create the comfort and control of a traditional DSLR camera. Starting from the sculpted palm grip, to the optimally positioned shutter release button, the final creation is a palm grip that is comfortable to operate with one hand, and a secured camera that is always ready by your side.”

“Ever since we released the original ShutterGrip a year ago, enthusiastic backers have been giving us valuable usage and product enhancement feedback. We took them to heart and now, we’re excited to unveil the second generation ShutterGrip with a brand new finish and more flexible ways of controlling your camera in your pocket. No matter how you’re faced with a difficult shooting task, ShutterGrip 2 can easily transform your smartphone into a serious camera on-the-fly, and take that unique, momentus shot stably and securely.”

Source: Indiegogo

