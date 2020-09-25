Shopify Employees Stole Some Customer Data

If you’ve ever bought something online, you might have used Shopify’s online shopping platform. It is a very popular system that many retailers are using, which is why it’s a bit worrying for customers to hear that the company recently experienced some customer data stolen.

Apparently, the data stolen was not due to a hack, but two rogue employees. According to the company, “Our investigation determined that two rogue members of our support team were engaged in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants. We immediately terminated these individuals’ access to our Shopify network and referred the incident to law enforcement.”

Shopify says that the data stolen was not a result of a hack or a breach, so most of the data belonging to customers are still secure, except for those who were affected by it. “This data includes basic contact information, such as email, name, and address, as well as order details, like products and services purchased. Complete payment card numbers or other sensitive personal or financial information were not part of this incident.”

The company has gotten in touch with stores that were affected by this, who in turn should be notifying customers who were affected.

Source Ubergizmo

