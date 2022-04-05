Shooting On Film Will Get A Lot More Expensive

In the old days, photographers had to use film, but these days with digital cameras, the film part is no longer a necessity, but it has become a niche hobby for some. There is something charming about photos on film, much like music on vinyl, but we have some bad news on the film front.

If you’re a film photographer, it looks like your work is about to get a lot more expensive. According to Fujifilm, which produces a good amount of film used in film cameras, it seems that the price of the film will be going up between 20-60%. The company has been trying to reduce costs by improving production efficiency, but ultimately, they can only do so much.

The company also warns that other products related to film photography like photographic paper and chemicals used to process color photography are all also expected to see a hike in prices between 10-20%, so whether you send your film to a shop to get developed or if you were to do it yourself, you can expect it to cost more.

Fujifilm says that the price revision for film will take place on the 1st of April, while the changes to the price of photographic paper and chemicals for processing color photography will happen in May. This hobby just got more expensive.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

Image Credit: Markus Spiske

