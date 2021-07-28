How to set up a hotspot on your iPhone

If you would like to share your mobile data connection from your iPhone with other devices such as your laptop, friends, family or iPad when you don’t have access to a wireless network, Apple has added an easy way to set up a wireless hotspot on your iPhone. On setup your iPhone hotspot will be password protected stopping unwanted guests from stealing your mobile data bandwidth and those you would like to join can use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or USB to connect depending on their device. With the introduction of iOS 13 or later devices that are connected to a personal iPhone Hotspot will stay connected even if your iPhone screen is locked allowing them to still receive notifications and messages.

How to setup a hotspot on your iPhone

1. First go to the Settings application on your iPhone, where you will see an option in the first section for a “Personal Hotspot“. On older iPhone devices You may need to go to Settings > Cellular > Personal Hotspot to reach the same menu.

2.On the Personal Hotspot page simply slide the “Allow Others to Join” to the right to enable it. Underneath you will see the password your friends, family and devices will require to connect to your personal wireless hotspot.

3. If you are trying to connect your own MacBook laptop, iMac or iOS device which are connected to your iCloud account the hotspot on iPhone can provide Internet access without requiring you to enter the Wi-Fi password. Making it even easier to connect your laptop to the Internet through your iPhone hotspot when a wireless network is not available.

As soon as anyone connects to your Personal Hotspot on your iPhone the status bar will turn blue and show how many devices have connected to your iPhone. The number of devices that can join your hotspot at any time depends on your network provider and iPhone version. It is also worth remembering if other devices have joined your hotspot using Wi-Fi you can only use mobile data to connect to the Internet from the host device.

If you would like to let your family automatically join your iPhone hotspot you can set this up in the Family Sharing options, enabling them to jump on your hotspot without the need to enter a password. Simply go to the Family Sharing option on the Personal Hotspot page as shown in the image above.

Connecting to a hotspot on your iPhone via Wi-Fi

To connect a device to your iPhone hotspot using a Wi-Fi connection on the connecting device go to the Settings and Wi-Fi section to look for the iPhone you would like to connect to. Once found simply tap on the Wi-Fi network to join and enter the password shown on the hotspot screen of the iPhone you are connecting to if you are prompted.

Connecting to your iPhone via Bluetooth

Similar to connecting wirelessly make sure that your iOS devices discoverable by checking Settings > Bluetooth. Then follow the manufacturers instructions for the device you would like to connect to your iPhone using Bluetooth. Apple supports Bluetooth connections from PC, Mac and other third-party devices. Unfortunately you cannot use Bluetooth connections to connect iOS devices and will need to use a Wi-Fi connection as above.

Connecting to your iPhone via USB

To connect your laptop or computer simply use an iPhone USB charging cable and make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your Mac or PC. Plug in the cable to your USB on your computer and connected to your iPhone running the hotspot, if you see an alert that says “Trust This Computer?” Simply tap “Trust” to proceed and make a the connection.

For more information on connecting a device to your iPhone or iPad personal hotspot jump over to the official Apple support website.

