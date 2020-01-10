Segway’s S-Pod Is like a lounge chair

Most of us know Segway. The company was one of the first to create personal mobility vehicles. Over the years, the company has evolved and expanded on its creations, and now at CES 2020, the company unveiled one of their latest creations in the form of the Segway S-Pod.

What makes the S-Pod so unique? It has been designed to look somehwhat like a lounge chair, except on wheels. This means that you can sit back and drive around town having a fun time. There are plenty of personal vehicles that come with seats, but this one looks very comfortable.

Of course, we haven’t tried it out for ourselves but it does look like it would be very nice. Segway says, “The Segway S-Pod is a first-class smart transporting pod for enclosed campuses such as airports, theme parks and malls. It is a safe, self-balancing vehicle that is operated by an intuitive assistive navigation panel.”

The company also says that the S-Pod will be capable of speeds up to 24mph, which is pretty fast for a device like this, and it also has a range of 43 miles before you need to stop for a recharge. This could be a fun vehicle.

Source Ubergizmo

