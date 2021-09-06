Segway Is Making Robot Lawn Mowers

Segway is getting into the robot mower business with the Navimow. What makes this interesting is that you don’t need to install a boundary wire. Instead, Navimow uses GPS and other sensors to stay on your lawn.

An Exact Fusion Locating System can maintain Navimow’s position accurately to within two centimeters, according to Segway. If the GPS signal ever drops, the company says the device’s sensors and data will make sure it will still work. You can tell it where to mow, define the boundaries and instruct it to avoid certain parts of your garden using an app. It uses an algorithm to figure out a mowing path so it doesn’t have to do a criss-cross pattern.

It is quiet too at 54 dB. It also has offset blades to trim edges and corners, while the mower gradually cuts grass from above to reach the height you want (which is between three and six centimeters). The mower can also handle 45-degree inclines and it has an IPX6 water resistance rating.

There are safety features as well because that is important. Segway says Navimow can detect and avoid obstacles, and the blades will stop if pets or kids get near. If the device detects rain, it will return to the charging station, but you can turn off the rain sensor and put Navimow to work even when it’s wet outside if you need to. And if the battery gets too low, Navimow will continue cutting where it left off after it recharges.

Segway is releasing four versions. The Navimow H500E is for lawns up to 5,400 square feet. It costs around $1,425. The other three models have larger batteries for bigger lawns, along with 4G support and a GPS anti-theft system. The prices top out at around $2,970.

Source Engadget

