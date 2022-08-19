Sega unveils every game coming to the Genesis Mini 2

Sega has released the full list of Sega Genesis and Sega CD games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini 2. You might be surprised to learn that one of the more notable titles on the list is the controversial Night Trap from way back when.

Night Trap is a full-motion video game originally released in 1992. It is kind of like a B-movie horror film. At the time, it was considered violent enough that it was cited in a Senate hearing about violent games that eventually led to the creation of the Entertainment Software Rating Board. It was also pulled from sale from Toys R Us. However, the game did get a 25th-anniversary edition in 2017, and on the Sega Genesis Mini 2, you’ll be able to play a port of the original release.

There’s a bunch of other titles to check out as well. Sonic fans will be happy to see Sonic CD and Sonic 3D Blast on the list, and fighting game aficionados can look forward to games like Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers and ClayFighter. The Genesis Mini 2 will also have some unreleased games, like Devi & Pii and Star Mobile. You can see the full list in this video from Sega.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will be released on October 27th, and it’s available for preorder on Amazon for $99.99. That’s a bit lower than the original $103.80 price that was first seen in July.

Source The Verge

Image Credit Pexels

