Sega Genesis Mini 2 stock to be very limited in the US

Sega fans who want to buy the Genesis Mini 2 will need to import the retro console from Japan. The company estimates that it will have approximately one-tenth of the stock that it had during the Genesis Mini launch in 2019 to sell to US and European buyers. Sega is blaming the situation on the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

A Sega spokesperson said that the company had initially planned to release the Genesis Mini 2 only in Japan, but that by “using Amazon’s ‘Japan Store’ system, we found that at least a small number of units could be sold via Amazon.com, so a portion was allocated to make the North American version.” That is with $22 shipping from the country by the way, so US buyers can expect to pay about $125 to import the retro console once it’s available on October 27th.

That’s pretty expensive considering the original Genesis Mini launched at a more affordable $80. The new console will have over 50 titles, including Sonic CD, Virtua Racing, OutRun, Shining Force CD and Fantasy Zone. It looks like it will also come with a six-button controller. The original came with a cramped three-button gamepad, which was one of the few issues buyers had with it.

