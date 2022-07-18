Sega Genesis Mini 2 Hits North America In October

After being announced for Japan last month, Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 now has a North American release date, and it’s arriving just in time for Halloween, which is a great time for a treat like this. I hope there isn’t a trick. At least we won’t have to wait until Christmas.

On October 27, it hits North America. This more powerful version of the previous Mini holds over 50 titles, including Sega CD games. It also gives you one “never-released bonus game,” Star Mobile. The console has been designed after the Genesis Model 2 and will retail for $102.38. It’s being sold through Sega of Japan and can only be purchased through Amazon.

This is the confirmed library of games that we know of so far:

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Bonanza Brothers

Fantasy Zone (Genesis port)

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Striker

The Ninja Warriors

The Ooze

OutRun

OutRunners

Rainbow Islands Extra

Rolling Thunder 2

Shining Force CD (Sega CD)

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic CD (Sega CD)

Splatterhouse 2

Star Mobile

Super Hang On

Vectorman 2

Virtua Racing

That is a solid list of games for Sega fans to play again and relive.

Source and Image credit GameInformer

